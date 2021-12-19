Wait, What Did Carson Wentz Just Accuse Matthew Judon Of Doing In Patriots-Colts?

NESN Logo Sign In

Matthew Judon and Carson Wentz got into a heated exchange during Saturday’s game between the Patriots and the Colts, but the reason for why remains unclear.

Judon and Wentz came face-to-face during the third quarter of Indianapolis’ 27-17 victory over New England. You can click here to watch a replay of the altercation, which was one of multiple in a chippy, heated affair at Lucas Oil Stadium.

But why did it happen? Well, during his postgame press conference, Wentz seemingly accused Judon of hitting him below the belt… or something.

“I don’t know if I have ever been that fired up on a football field before,” Wentz told reporters. “I don’t need to go into the specifies obviously, but a man’s ability to reproduce is being in question and some other guys with curse words. Guy’s hands need to be at their side — I will just say that. When that happens, you can get pretty riled up as I expect a lot of people would.”

OK, then.

Here’s what Judon said about the incident:

“I don’t know. Carson is a good guy. He got mad about something and I guess that anger was directed towards me.”