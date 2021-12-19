Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Tough Week 15 Loss To Colts

NESN Logo Sign In

For the first time since Oct. 17, the Patriots are in the loss column.

New England at one point trailed the Colts 17-0 and eventually suffered a 27-17 loss in Indianapolis. The Patriots played better in the second half while trying to mount a comeback and even made it a three-point game with just over two minutes left. But Jonathan Taylor 67 yards for a touchdown in the final minutes to put the game away.

Mac Jones endured an up-and-down performance, playing horribly in the first half but better down the stretch. He completed 26 of 45 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns to go along with two picks. Colts quarterback Carson Wentz completed just five of 12 passes for 57 yards and a touchdown to go along with one interception.

Indianapolis finished with 226 total rushing yards on 39 carries.

New England dropped to 9-5 with the loss while Indianapolis improved to 8-6 with the victory. The game marked the first time the Colts have beaten the Patriots since 2009.

Each week, we’ll give you three studs and three duds for the Patriots, no matter how hard it might be to fill either category.

Here’s the Week 15 edition: