Patriots Elevate Three Practice Squad Players, Including RB, For Colts Game

The Patriots added depth at multiple positions ahead of Saturday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

New England elevated three practice squad players: running back Devine Ozigbo, offensive lineman James Ferentz and defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale. Ozigbo is a standard elevation, while the other two are COVID-19 elevations.

The Patriots on Saturday will be without running back Damien Harris, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. So, Ozigbo will serve as a backup for Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden.

For Ekuale and Ferentz, this marks the fourth time both have been active in 2021. Ekuale has two sacks this season, including one in the Week 13 win over the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots and the Colts will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

