Celtics With Just 10 Available Players Vs. Knicks With Brodric Thomas Out

NESN Logo Sign In

Another one bites the dust.

The Boston Celtics on Saturday announced yet another player has been placed in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols as Brodric Thomas is the latest addition.

Thomas has played in four games this season while averaging two minutes in those games.

Still, that leaves the Celtics with 10 available players against the New York Knicks, up from nine players after Boston signed Justin Jackson via the hardship exemption.

Head coach Ime Udoka said Jackson will be available Saturday night.

“We have enough to do what we need to do,” Udoka said in his pregame media availability.

Thomas joins Al Horford, Grant Williams, Jabari Parker, Juancho Hernangomez and Sam Hauser in health and safety protocols. Meanwhle, Romeo Langford is out with neck pain and Dennis Schröder is dealing with a non-COVID related illness.