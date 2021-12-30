Funniest Patriots Players And Coaches? Kendrick Bourne Gives His Picks

NESN Logo Sign In

One Patriot Place isn’t exactly a comedy club, but that doesn’t mean New England is without funny players on its roster.

During a Tuesday night Reddit AMA (ask me anything), Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne identified linebacker Dont’a Hightower as the funniest player on the team. He explained that choice Thursday while also offering a runner-up pick.

“He just jokes around all the time by coming (in) the locker room, just messing with guys, seeing if they’re ready, seeing where their head’s — that kind of way,” Bourne said during a video conference. “A good teammate, jokester kind of guy. Keeps you going.

“Runner-up? I would have to say (defensive lineman Christian) Barmore. He’s a funny rookie. He’s really goofy guy. He’s super cool, though.”

Bourne then was asked to choose the funniest Patriots coach.

“I would say my receivers coach, Mick (Lombardi),” Bourne said. “He’s pretty funny. He jokes with us all the time, stays on top of us. … Funny coaching. … Can get under your skin, but you know it’s coming from a good place.”

Surprisingly, linebacker Matthew Judon, easily the most humorous player during media availabilities, was not one of Bourne’s picks. That said, he probably wasn’t too far down the list.