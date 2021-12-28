Was Patriots Defense Exposed In Historically Bad Performance Against Bills?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots defense is starting to give off 2019 vibes.

With New England suffering back-to-back losses to the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills, it’s fair to wonder whether the Patriots defense really is as good as it looked during the seven-game win streak. Sunday’s performance against Buffalo was especially concerning, with a Bill Belichick-coached defense failing to force a punt for the first time ever.

The Bills racked up 428 total yards, converted six of 12 third-down attempts and three of four fourth-down tries, committed zero turnovers and made it to the red zone on all drives in which they weren’t just running out the clock. And Buffalo did it without slot receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, both of whom landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list before gameday. Instead, fill-in slot wideout Isaiah McKenzie, who was inactive for the first Patriots-Bills game this season, went off for 11 catches, 125 yards and a touchdown.

The Patriots defense looked slow, couldn’t generate any meaningful pressure and suffered from poor execution throughout the game.

Is New England’s defense that bad? No, and there aren’t many teams that are able to do what the Bills do on offense. However, the performance served as confirmation for those who have believed that, similar to what happened in 2019, the Patriots defense would struggle once it faced an explosive, capable offense led by a top-tier quarterback.

In 2019, New England got out to an 8-0 start, allowing a preposterously low 8.7 points per game (including two shutouts) while facing the following quarterbacks:

— Ben Roethlisberger, whom we now know had reached the proverbial cliff.

— A combination of Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen.

— Something named Luke Falk.

— Rookie-year Josh Allen, who was terrible.

— Career-backup Colt McCoy.

— Rookie-year Daniel Jones, who was terrible.

— Sam Darnold, whose infamous “seeing ghosts” performance spawned the “Boogeymen” nickname.

— Baker Mayfield, who was being coached by Freddie Kitchens.