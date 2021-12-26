New Details On Huge Gift Mac Jones Gave To Patriots Offensive Linemen

NESN Logo Sign In

Ted Karras on Friday revealed that Patriots offensive linemen received a “big haul” in the form of Christmas gifts from rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

He wasn’t kidding.

Jones gifted Bitcoin to Karras and 11 other New England offensive linemen, according to Alex McShane of Bitcoin magazine. Additionally, Jones gave subscriptions to Bitcoin magazine and passes to the upcoming Bitcoin 22 conference.

Jones apparently contacted fellow Alabama product and Bitcoin Magazine CEO David Bailey for advice on his planned gift.

“I’ve been studying Bitcoin for a while now,” Jones told McShane. “This year I just knew I had to give some Bitcoin to my teammates. So I reached out to Bitcoin Magazine and asked for help on how to give Bitcoin as a gift.”

It’s commonplace for NFL quarterbacks to purchase Christmas gifts for teammates, especially offensive linemen. McShane reported that Jones is the first QB to give Bitcoin as part of the tradition.

“When Mac told us he wanted to spread the Bitcoin wealth for Christmas, we jumped at the opportunity to support him,” Bailey told McShane. “Our mission is to make Bitcoin the de facto money of humanity, which means blending it into our popular culture. Bitcoin is for everyone, but the brave, optimistic, and forward-thinking people who see the future are the ones adopting Bitcoin and sharing this important message.”