Patriots’ O-Line Got ‘Big Haul’ Of Christmas Gifts From Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones knows how to treat the men who protect him from pass rushers on a weekly basis.

The New England Patriots’ rookie quarterback surprised each member of his offensive line with what was described as an impressive assortment of gifts after the team’s Christmas Eve practice.

“He did an outstanding job,” left guard Ted Karras said Friday in a video conference. “We got a big haul over here. I’ll let him explain everything that he got, but it’s a myriad of items, each one cooler than the next.

“One of the best efforts, especially by a rookie, to show us appreciation and wish us a Merry Christmas. So I’m very thankful to him and very glad to be his teammate here in this Christmas season.”

Karras said Jones’ presents attracted a “big crowd” to the O-line area of New England’s locker room.

“Everyone (was) kind of jealous,” he said with a smile. “It was some really cool stuff. He’s obviously been a huge part of our season and just a great person and a leader and someone I admire and really enjoy blocking for.”

Karras and Co. will be looking to rebound from a shaky effort in last week’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts when the Patriots host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Jones was pressured on 31.9% of his dropbacks in that game, per Pro Football Focus, his highest rate since Week 6. The first-year QB also was not at his best in Indy, throwing back-to-back interceptions before recovering to lead a late comeback bid.