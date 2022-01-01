Social Media Explodes After Alabama Advances To National Championship

NESN Logo Sign In

Alabama unsurprisingly is going back to the college football National Championship.

The No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide controlled the action early and often in the Cotton Bowl against the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats to the tune of a 27-6 blowout.

With the win, Alabama heads to the championship game for an eye-popping ninth time since the beginning of the 2009 season. Alabama will face the winner of No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia’s semifinal bout on Jan. 10 in the final game.

Social media exploded after the game, but didn’t seem too surprised.

Since the start of the 2009 season



Alabama in National Championship Game: NINE times



Alabama not in National Championship Game: FOUR times pic.twitter.com/FoiYkYBWFm — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 31, 2021

Nick Saban looks unfazed after Bama wins the Cotton Bowl ?#CFBPlayoff



(via @AlabamaFTBL) pic.twitter.com/VbAAZwMqYY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 1, 2022

Alabama just showed what u do to teams like Iowa state that have 3 down lineman?. Run it down their throat!!!! — Coach John Roby (Recruiting Coord) (@JohnRobyGriffin) January 1, 2022

This marks the 8th year of the College Football Playoff in its current format.



Alabama will now play in its 6th National Title game in 8 years. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 1, 2022

Alabama plays for another national title. Rinse….cycle….repeat. ?



Will Nicky Satan please retire already?!?!? #CottonBowlClassic #CFBPlayoff — Adam Reagan (@Squatchnado) January 1, 2022

Like I said not surprised Alabama won Georgia about to win too — chicagosportsfan (@nagyisaclown) January 1, 2022

The SEC sucked this year… absurd take… Alabama just did the same thing to Cincy that they did to Georgia in the SEC championship game, and every other team they've played in the playoffs. Cincy gave up the run to slow the game down and stay in it, only the offense didn't show — Patty_C_83 (@PattyC831) January 1, 2022

As an outsider looking in, every year y?all try to tell me something different about Alabama. — C (@notinrushhour3) January 1, 2022

Death, taxes and the Crimson Tide in the National Championship: the three givens in life.