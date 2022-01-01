Social Media Explodes After Alabama Advances To National Championship

Alabama is heading back to the National Championship

by

Alabama unsurprisingly is going back to the college football National Championship.

The No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide controlled the action early and often in the Cotton Bowl against the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats to the tune of a 27-6 blowout.

With the win, Alabama heads to the championship game for an eye-popping ninth time since the beginning of the 2009 season. Alabama will face the winner of No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia’s semifinal bout on Jan. 10 in the final game.

Social media exploded after the game, but didn’t seem too surprised.

Death, taxes and the Crimson Tide in the National Championship: the three givens in life.

More NFL:

Why Jamie Collins Thinks Patriots Got ‘Complacent’ During Bye Week
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
Previous Article

Lamar Jackson is questionable to start Sunday for the Ravens
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Next Article

The Cardinals will have Chase Edmonds available Sunday

Picked For You

Related