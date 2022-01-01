Social Media Explodes After Alabama Advances To National Championship

Alabama unsurprisingly is going back to the college football National Championship.
The No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide controlled the action early and often in the Cotton Bowl against the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats to the tune of a 27-6 blowout.
With the win, Alabama heads to the championship game for an eye-popping ninth time since the beginning of the 2009 season. Alabama will face the winner of No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia’s semifinal bout on Jan. 10 in the final game.
Social media exploded after the game, but didn’t seem too surprised.
Death, taxes and the Crimson Tide in the National Championship: the three givens in life.