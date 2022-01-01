Lamar Jackson is questionable to start Sunday for the Ravens by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Ravens have listed Lamar Jackson as questionable to play Sunday, Ravens official website reports. This may be just gamesmanship from the Ravens, as Jackson didn’t practice Thursday or Friday. He did try and practice Wednesday but was moving around with a noticeable limp. If Jackson cannot play, Tyler Huntley, who was just taken out of COVID-19 protocols, will be the starting QB for the Ravens.

The Ravens may also be without their top wide receiver as Marquise Brown, as he has missed practice the last two days due to a non-COVID-19 related illness. This is not how the Ravens wanted to go into a must-win game against the Rams. The Ravens have lost four straight games that have seen them go from the top of the AFC North to winning their last two games and getting help to make the playoffs.

The Ravens are currently a 5.5 point underdog (-110) to the Rams on Sunday and are +190 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 46, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.