Twitter Has Nothing But Love For Joe Johnson After Late Shot For Celtics

Johnson signed a 10-day contract with the Celtics on Wednesday

by

Joe Johnson officially is back in the NBA.

The 17-year veteran signed a 10-day contract Wednesday with the Boston Celtics, and in the same day, nailed his first NBA jump shot since the 2017-18 season as a member of the Houston Rockets.

Since his time in Houston the 40-year-old played in the Big3 where he was named the Most Valuable Player in 2019 and also has seen some time in the G League as he’s attempted to make an NBA comeback.

The shorthanded Celtics welcomed the Cleveland Cavaliers to TD Garden on Wednesday night and earned an impressive 111-101 win. Johnson saw some fourth-quarter action and made the most of it.

You can check out a clip of his jumper right here.

Social media exploded with praise afterward and had nothing but love for the seven-time All-Star:

Johnson was drafted 10th overall by the Celtics in the 2001 NBA Draft and after 20 years still can go get a bucket.

ADINJECT1

More NBA:

Jaylen Brown Happy To Have ‘Childhood Icon’ Joe Johnson In Celtics Locker Room
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor
Previous Article

Here’s Multiple Ways NFL History Could Be Made In Week 16
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis
Next Article

Bill Belichick Seems To Think Highly Of This Under-The-Radar Bills Wideout

Picked For You

Related