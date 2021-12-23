Twitter Has Nothing But Love For Joe Johnson After Late Shot For Celtics

Joe Johnson officially is back in the NBA.
The 17-year veteran signed a 10-day contract Wednesday with the Boston Celtics, and in the same day, nailed his first NBA jump shot since the 2017-18 season as a member of the Houston Rockets.
Since his time in Houston the 40-year-old played in the Big3 where he was named the Most Valuable Player in 2019 and also has seen some time in the G League as he’s attempted to make an NBA comeback.
The shorthanded Celtics welcomed the Cleveland Cavaliers to TD Garden on Wednesday night and earned an impressive 111-101 win. Johnson saw some fourth-quarter action and made the most of it.
You can check out a clip of his jumper right here.
Social media exploded with praise afterward and had nothing but love for the seven-time All-Star:
Johnson was drafted 10th overall by the Celtics in the 2001 NBA Draft and after 20 years still can go get a bucket.