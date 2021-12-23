Twitter Has Nothing But Love For Joe Johnson After Late Shot For Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

Joe Johnson officially is back in the NBA.

The 17-year veteran signed a 10-day contract Wednesday with the Boston Celtics, and in the same day, nailed his first NBA jump shot since the 2017-18 season as a member of the Houston Rockets.

Since his time in Houston the 40-year-old played in the Big3 where he was named the Most Valuable Player in 2019 and also has seen some time in the G League as he’s attempted to make an NBA comeback.

The shorthanded Celtics welcomed the Cleveland Cavaliers to TD Garden on Wednesday night and earned an impressive 111-101 win. Johnson saw some fourth-quarter action and made the most of it.

Social media exploded with praise afterward and had nothing but love for the seven-time All-Star:

End your night with a reminder that Iso Joe is BACK on the Boston Celtics ? pic.twitter.com/gpa5ZYIWmA — Rob (@rob_thibeault) December 23, 2021

Iso Joe still got it — . (@ForrestNoGump) December 23, 2021

So Iso Joe gets a max after tonight right ??? @celtics — Dallas (@dhoffa9) December 23, 2021

I need to watch an ISO Joe vs Melo duel dammit — MackAttack (@ModeloPapi805) December 23, 2021

Joe Johnson finally got in that Cleveland vs Boston game with 2 mins to go.



His first possession, went into classic Iso Joe mode, shook off his defenders and cashed out a mid range jumper — Phella (@iamphella) December 23, 2021

Joe Johnson deserves some sort of award for always being ready to play nba basketball — Feldwood (@Feldwood) December 23, 2021

It?s almost Christmas and Joe Johnson has scored more points in the #NBA this season than Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, combined. If that doesn?t sum up this wild season, I don?t know what does. #FantasyBasketball — Mike Barner (@rotomikebarner) December 23, 2021

You just lost to ? Joe Johnson ? — dweb (@DweebSlayer69) December 23, 2021

Johnson was drafted 10th overall by the Celtics in the 2001 NBA Draft and after 20 years still can go get a bucket.

