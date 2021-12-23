Here’s Multiple Ways NFL History Could Be Made In Week 16

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 NFL season has had its fair share of ups and downs but there will be some history on the line as teams hit the field to kick off Week 16.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has put the league on notice in his second professional season and he could be in line for a historic day Saturday night when Indianapolis takes on the Arizona Cardinals. Taylor could join Hall of Famers John Riggins and LaDainian Tomlinson as the only players in NFL history rush for a touchdown in 12 straight games.

That’s not all for Taylor who also could become the first-ever to record 2,000 total yards and 20 touchdowns in a season before turning 23. The Colts running back is just 146 scrimmage yards and one touchdown away from the milestone.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp also is having the season of his life and while he already made some history in the team’s Tuesday night win over the Seattle Seahawks, there could be more on the way Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

If Kupp were to record 90 or more receiving yards against the Vikings he would become the first player ever to reach the number 14 or more times in a season. He also could join Marvin Harrison, Randy Moss and Jerry Rice as the only players in NFL history to record 100 catches, 1,500 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in a season if he were to haul in one more pass in the end zone.

There’s plenty to be on the lookout for this weekend history-wise, but also there will be plenty of playoff spots on the line with one of the biggest to look out for being the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills’ AFC East showdown.