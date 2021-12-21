VA Hero Of The Week | Iowa Hawkeyes’ Tyler Linderbaum

NESN Logo Sign In

Iowa Hawkeyes center Tyler Linderbaum used his NIL deal to donate to a children?s hospital in Iowa. For that reason, we?re naming him our VA Hero of the Week.

Now that college athletes can use their name, image and likeness for profit, Linderbaum was able to set up a fundraiser selling his clothes with his likenesses on them. With the goal of donating all of the proceeds, Linderbaum was able to raise $30,000 for a nearby children’s hospital.

For more details on Linderbaum's efforts, check out the video above.