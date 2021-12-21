Dec. 21 College Football Betting Preview: Dogs Set To Bark In Potato, Frisco Bowls? We could be looking at a shootout in Boise by Mike Cole 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Here’s a quick betting preview for the college football bowl game action on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (3:30 p.m. ET): Kent State vs. (-3.5) Wyoming, 59

One storyline to watch: Who can control the pace?

Kent State wants to play offense in, well, a flash. The Golden Flashes ranked 11th in the nation in plays per game while averaging more than 235 yards per game both on the ground and through the air. Wyoming, meanwhile, is a plodding run-heavy offense that wants to slow down the game. Obviously, whoever can control that battle is in good position to win the game and probably cover, not to mention the effect it would have on the total.

One trend to know: Outright winners of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl are 22-2 ATS in the last 24 games (via VSiN)

Pick: Kent State +3.5

Maybe it’s falling for the glitz and glamour of the “FlashFast” offense, but Wyoming isn’t built to erase any sort of deficit. The Cowboys have an undoubtedly better defense, but this Kent State offense presents challenges they haven’t really had to face this season. If the Golden Flashes are able to do even a little of what they want, it’s going to be hard for a Wyoming offense that ranked 70th in yards per play and 89th in Football Outsiders’ OFEI metric to keep pace.

Frisco Bowl (7:30 p.m.): UTSA vs. (-3) No. 24 San Diego State, 49.5

One storyline to watch: Surviving without Sincere?

It’s understandable but also a bit of a bummer that UTSA running back Sincere McCormick is skipping the game after declaring for the NFL draft. McCormick ranked sixth in the country in rushing yards, falling just short of the 1,500-yard mark in 13 games. The passing attack, led by dual-threat quarterback Frank Harris, is still solid, but will it be as strong without the threat of McCormick?

One trend to know: UTSA is 5-0 ATS in its last five games as an underdog (via Odds Shark)

Pick: UTSA +3

It’s an interesting spot for the Roadrunners, who certainly should get up for this game. Jeff Traylor has done a tremendous job taking the baton and elevating this relatively new program into a team that won a conference championship and was ranked at one point this season. They’re riding the high of winning Conference USA, while the Aztecs lost their conference title game. Playing a few hundred miles from campus probably doesn’t hurt, either.