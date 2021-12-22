Tuesday Night Football Gets Weirder With Interception Off Dallas Goedert’s Heel

NESN Logo Sign In

A Tuesday Night Football game was weird enough on the surface, so it only figures that one of the first plays of the game was a crazy interception.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts — returning from an ankle injury — targeted tight end Dallas Goedert and found him on the other end, but Goedert dropped the ball. Washington Football Team’s Landon Collins got his hands on it but the play initially was ruled as an incomplete pass.

But a quick video review found that the ball didn’t hit the ground — it bounced off Goedert’s heel and into the eager hands of Collins. So it was an interception, credited to Hurts.

Play was whistled dead, so Collins didn’t get a chance to run it back for six. But Washington did score on the ensuing possession to take a 7-0 lead over their NFC East rivals.

All of that happened when there still was plenty of time left in this one, so Tuesday night should get weirder.