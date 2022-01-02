Bruins Looking To Jump Red Wings In Standings With Road Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins have a huge chance to make some movement.

Boston is heading to Detroit to take on the Red Wings on Sunday afternoon. Each team is hunting for a playoff spot in the Atlantic Division, making this one a major game for both teams early in the season.

The Bruins currently sit at 32 points while the Red Wings are at 33. A win for Boston will move it up to fourth in the division.

