Celtics Wrap: Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart Fuel OT Win Vs. Magic

The Boston Celtics continue to struggle with consistency, almost falling to the Orlando Magic on Sunday after coming off their best win of the season over the Phoenix Suns.

Fortunately they got their acts together down the stretch in regulation for a 116-111 overtime win.

With the victory, the Celtics improve to 18-19 while the Magic fall to 7-30.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Only the Celtics could go from defeating a team with the best record in the NBA to keeping things this close to the Magic, but it’s just what’s come to be expected.

Turnovers plagued this game from the jump, hanging a dark cloud on any positives. Their early aggression and a lead of as much as 14 points was flipped in the third, where a 20-4 run and 19 turnovers to that point helped the Magic go up 77-65.

Boston continued to trail much of the fourth quarter, making a late comeback to creep within two points with 1:30 on the clock. Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown helped the Celtics force overtime, and that energy carried on, with Boston squeezing out of regulation and overtime despite 21 total team turnovers.