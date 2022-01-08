Here’s What To Look Out for In Saturday’s Week 18 NFL Doubleheader

NESN Logo Sign In

The final week of the NFL’s regular season is upon us.

Week 18 kicks off Saturday with a doubleheader beginning with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Denver Broncos, and concluding with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles squaring off in an NFC East showdown and there’s going to be some playoff implications on the line.

The Broncos already have been eliminated from postseason action, but Kansas City, Dallas and Philadelphia all have clinched playoff berths and now are a looking to improve their seeding. The Chiefs currently hold on to the No. 2 seed in the AFC, but they still have shot at the top spot. If Kansas City were to win against the Broncos and the Tennessee Titans somehow fell to the Houston Texans, the Chiefs would earn themselves a first-round bye.

On the NFC side, the Cowboys and the Eagles both have something to play for. Dallas currently holds the No. 4 spot in the conference but if they were to win, they could tie either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Los Angeles Rams record-wise if either of the two were to fall then seeding would come down to a tiebreaker. The Eagles currently hold the No. 7 and final NFC postseason spot but could rise to No. 6 potentially with a win and a San Francisco 49ers loss against the Rams.

All-in-all it should be a solid night of football.