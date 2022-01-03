Here’s How NBA’s COVID-Related Schedule Changes Impact Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

While the Boston Celtics recently had quite the outbreak of COVID-19, they managed to get through it without having any games postponed.

However, that wasn’t the case for every NBA team amid a rise in cases of the virus across the league, and the NBA on Monday announced schedule changes to accommodate those postponements.

Luckily, the Celtics don’t have much to worry about. The lone change to the schedule as far as Boston is concerned comes on Jan. 29, when the Celtics are on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans.

That game originally was scheduled for 6 p.m. ET but has been pushed back an hour, now with a 7 p.m. tipoff.

Of note, New Orleans had a home game against the Denver Nuggets rescheduled to Jan. 28, so the Pelicans now will be playing the Celtics on the second night of a back-to-back. The Pelicans’ game against the Nuggets originally was scheduled for Jan. 26.

The game always was the second night of a back-to-back for Boston, which travels to the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Now, the Celtics get an extra hour to get their bearings, so all things considered, this is a welcome schedule change for Boston.