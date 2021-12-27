Jayson Tatum Enters Protocols As Celtics’ COVID Problems Go From Bad To Worse

NESN Logo Sign In

Just when it looked like the Celtics were finally getting healthy, Boston’s best player is entering health and safety protocols.

The Celtics on Monday morning announced Jayson Tatum has entered the protocol ahead of their game in Minnesota. Tatum could miss up to 10 days in the protocols unless he can test negative for COVID-19 twice in a 24-hour period.

It comes at a brutal time for Boston with the Celtics continuing to deal with a COVID outbreak among the team. From an on-court standpoint, assuming Tatum is out at least 10 days, the C’s would now be without their best player for games against Minnesota, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic and San Antonio. Spurs If he missed those six games, he’d be in line to return for a home-and-home with the Knicks on Jan. 6 and 8.

Tatum marks the 15th Celtics player to go into the protocols, which Dennis Schröder entered prior to tipoff against Milwaukee on Christmas Day. The injury report Sunday appeared to be getting better, but any progress in that regard likely is undone by losing a superstar like Tatum.

Tatum, Schroder, Bruno Fernando, Enes Freedom, Justin Jackson, C.J. Miles, Aaron Nesmith and Josh Richardson have all been ruled out for Monday night. Grant Williams, also in the protocol, is questionable, as is guard Marcus Smart, who is dealing with a hand injury.