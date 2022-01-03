Rob Gronkowski Had On-Brand Reaction To Antonio Brown’s Outburst

NESN Logo Sign In

Rob Gronkowski was too busy being Gronk to take in Antonio Brown’s meltdown Sunday afternoon.

Gronkowski and Brown no longer are teammates after the wideout acted his way out of Tampa Bay’s organization. A disagreement with coaches reportedly set off Brown, whose last moment as a Buccaneer was a shirtless jaunt off the MetLife Stadium field.

FOX Sports reporter Jennifer Hale asked Gronkowski about the incident immediately after the Bucs’ comeback win over the Jets, and the question yielded a textbook response from the star tight end.

“Yes, I don’t know anything about that,” Gronkowski told Hale. “I mean, I was out there smashing my head verse the 300-pound defenders, trying to catch passes, break tackles. So, I had no time to see what happened on the sideline.”

Tom Brady had a little more time than Gronk to prepare a statement on the matter. The Bucs quarterback pleaded for everyone to have sympathy for Brown.