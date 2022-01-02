Antonio Brown Goes Full Tantrum, Undresses Before Leaving Bucs’ Sideline

NESN Logo Sign In

Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown went into a full tantrum before leaving the Tampa Bay sideline and departing for the tunnel during the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Brown, who obviously has had his share of off-the-field issues throughout his NFL career, first took off his uniform and shoulder pads before proceeding to take off his undershirt and gloves. He threw his black undershirt and gloves into the stands in New York.

The reasoning behind the incident is not yet known. It came with the Buccaneers trailing the Jets 24-10 with three minutes left in the third quarter. Brown, prior to his exit, saw five targets from quarterback Tom Brady and turned them into three catches for 26 yards.

You can watch the truly bizarre scene below:

Antonio Brown ran off the field shirtless after showing some frustration on the sidelines.@JenHale504 pic.twitter.com/Jet6ofnNm2 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 2, 2022

You can watch a fan’s angle of it here.

This comes shortly after Brown said the media was creating drama when asked by a reporter about using a fake vaccine card. Brown was suspended by the NFL after the allegations from his previous chef, who he did not pay, proved true.