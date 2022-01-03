Why Tony Dungy Believes Bills Need AFC East Title More Than Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots clinched a playoff berth Sunday, but they still have something to play for in the final week of the regular season.

The 2021 AFC East championship has yet to be decided. The Bills currently own the top spot in the division and can claim it with a Week 18 victory. But if Buffalo loses to the New York Jets and New England beats the Miami Dolphins, the Patriots will return to AFC East supremacy.

What makes this situation all the more fascinating is New England and Buffalo very well could meet in the Wild Card round. Tony Dungy kept this in mind as he picked the team that needs the division crown the most.

“I really think Buffalo needs it because they’ve gone into New England once and won,” Dungy said Sunday on NBC’s “Football Night in America. “How hard is it to go in and win twice? Again, this looks like it’s setting up for a Buffalo-New England rematch in the playoffs. I want that game at home if I’m the Bills.”

Buffalo most likely will have the luxury of hosting at least one playoff game. The Bills are a 17-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook for their tilt with the Jets at Highmark Stadium.