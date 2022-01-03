Patriots Playoff Picture: What’s Still At Stake For New England In Week 18

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots clinched a playoff spot Sunday afternoon, but they still have something to play for next weekend in Miami.

The Patriots earned a 50-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and, thanks to the Tennessee Titans’ win over the Dolphins, clinched their first playoff berth since 2019. New England will wrap up its regular season slate next Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

With the Indianapolis Colts losing to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the Patriots will exit Week 17 holding the fifth spot in the AFC standings. But their seeding could change depending on how things shake out across the conference in Week 18.

Let’s break down the multiple scenarios still in play.

First-round bye

This is pretty simple. The Patriots will earn the AFC’s top seed and the coveted first-round bye if the following happens next weekend:

— Patriots beat Dolphins

— Tennessee Titans lose to Houston Texans

— Buffalo Bills lose to New York Jets

— Kansas City Chiefs lose to Denver Broncos.

Obviously, a lot would have to go its way for New England to claim the bye. Due to the NFL’s seeding rules, the Patriots cannot finish in the top four in the conference without first winning their division. That brings us to…