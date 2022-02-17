Phil Mickelson’s Saudi Arabia Quote Is Truly Baffling Even By His Standards

NESN Logo Sign In

Phil Mickelson has always been one of the most fascinating figures in golf, but his dalliance with a new, highly controversial golf league has taken things to new heights.

Mickelson is seemingly destined to join a new golf league backed by Saudi Arabian investments, more specifically the Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

As the Saudi league tries to poach some of the world’s best golfers with massive amounts of upfront money, there are questions about the ethics of making such a move. Saudi Arabia’s checkered human rights past is well known, and while relative strides have been made, it certainly isn’t a shining beacon of freedom on the world stage. As such, the Saudis have been accused of sportswashing, as they try to prove their worth and growth to the rest of the world.

Mickelson, to this point, has been one of the rumored faces of the hostile move. He has been incredibly outspoken about his issues with the PGA Tour and USGA and his public stance is that he wants to see change. That the 51-year-old Mickelson is making this fuss now — after winning $95 million in earnings over his legendary career — feels noteworthy.

Also noteworthy: Mickelson is in line to make north of $100 million for joining the new league, per reports.

With all of that being said, the six-time major winner says — or is least trying to convince himself — that his Saudi flirtation is to inspire change within the PGA Tour.

“They’re scary mother (expletives) to get involved with,” Mickelson told longtime golf writer Alan Shipnuck for an upcoming Mickelson biography. “We know they killed (reporter Jamal) Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay.