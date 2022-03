NESN Logo Sign In

Charlie McAvoy will continue to work with Mike Reilly.

The Boston Bruins remain on the road and will face the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night as the Black and Gold are coming off a loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy continues to play with the lines and will roll with McAvoy and Reilly as the first pairing.

