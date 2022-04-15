Red Sox Opening Day At Fenway Park Includes These Pregame Festivities

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will ring in their 2022 Fenway Park slate of games with aplomb.

The Olde Towne Team has set a host of pregame festivities for Friday’s home opener at Fenway Park. The Red Sox will play the Minnesota Twins in their first regular season home game of the season. The matchup falls on One Boston Day, and the team also will commemorate the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking Major League Baseball’s color barrier. Here’s how, per the Red Sox:

Before the game, the two teams will be introduced along the base lines. The giant American flag will be draped over the left field wall and presented by members of Hanscom Air Force Base and the Vermont National Guard. The national anthem will be performed by the Premiere Choir of Boston Children’s Chorus.

The longtime tradition of a flyover on Opening Day will be maintained with an MH-60T helicopter, a medium range search and rescue helicopter flown out of the United States Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod.

The singing of God Bless America in the middle of the 7th inning will be performed by Springfield native Michelle Brooks Thompson.

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier, all 30 Major League teams will wear Robinson?s number “42” in Dodgers blue on their jerseys (Friday) and a “42” patch on their uniform sleeves and caps.

Fans can enter Fenway Park starting at 12:10 p.m. ET. The Red Sox as fans to be in their seats by 1:30 p.m. First pitch in Red Sox-Twins is scheduled for 2:10 p.m.