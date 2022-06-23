Rob Refsnyder Rockets First Homer With Red Sox To Put Boston Ahead

Refsnyder's home run traveled 364 feet

by

There’s an old saying, hard works pays off, and it sure did for Rob Refsnyder on Wednesday night.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder has filled in at right field due to injuries at the outfield position. Refsnyder has impressed throughout his stint, including a home run just over the Green Monster — the first of his Red Sox career — against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox had zero hits heading into the bottom of the third inning and were down 2-0. But Jarren Duran hit a two-run double to tie it up, and Refsnyder put Boston on top, 4-2 ,with his home run — the homer was initially ruled a double, but after a quick replay check, it was ruled a round-tripper.

You can check out the Red Sox going for the series sweep against the Tigers live on NESN.

More Red Sox:

Yankees Sign Former Red Sox To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run
New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger
Previous Article

AFC Assistant Coaches Have High Praise For This Patriots Player
New England Patriots cornerbacks Jalen Mills and Myles Bryant
Next Article

This Patriots Position Group Viewed Among NFL’s Most Competitive

Picked For You

Related