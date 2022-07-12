Rob Gronkowski Claims Tom Brady Won’t Be Able To Pry Him Out Of Retirement

BOSTON — Would Rob Gronkowski answer a call from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady midway through the 2022 NFL season?
Well, yeah.
But if that call included a request for Gronkowski to end his retirement in order to pursue another Super Bowl, he would shoot his longtime signal-caller down. Gronkowski remains steadfast that his playing days are behind him after 11 seasons in the league.
“I’m done with football, man,” Gronkowski told NESN.com on Tuesday at the “Boats, Bottles and Bros” media event while promoting Chris Gronkowski’s Iceshaker brand.
“I mean, I would appreciate the call. That would be nice,” Gronkowski continued with a smirk. “I would pick up, of course. Guy is a legend. Why wouldn’t I? My connection, our friendship we have. But no, done with football. Just stepping my foot into the business world and trying to find a role for myself.”
Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL on June 21.
Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, quickly invited speculation after the 33-year-old made the announcement, however. Just minutes later, Rosenhaus predicted that Gronkowski would end his retirement and return to the gridiron if Brady called him with the Buccaneers looking like Super Bowl contenders.
The rumors continued to spread considering that Gronkowski already has retired before the 2019 season when he was under contract with the New England Patriots. Gronkowski, after missing the 2019 campaign, came out of retirement to play with Brady and the Bucs. The decision ultimately helped him win his fourth Super Bowl.
Of course, that’s not to say Gronkowski doesn’t view Tampa Bay as a legitimate threat yet again. He told NESN that he expects the Buccaneers to finish either tied with or better than their previous, franchise-best 13-4 record set last season. That run ended when Brady, Gronkowski and the Bucs came up short in the divisional round to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. It very well might have been the last game of Gronkowski’s career.
After all, despite still looking like he could strap on the pads Week 1, Gronkowski seemingly has closed the door on any return to the NFL.