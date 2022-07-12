Rob Gronkowski Claims Tom Brady Won’t Be Able To Pry Him Out Of Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Would Rob Gronkowski answer a call from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady midway through the 2022 NFL season?

Well, yeah.

But if that call included a request for Gronkowski to end his retirement in order to pursue another Super Bowl, he would shoot his longtime signal-caller down. Gronkowski remains steadfast that his playing days are behind him after 11 seasons in the league.

“I’m done with football, man,” Gronkowski told NESN.com on Tuesday at the “Boats, Bottles and Bros” media event while promoting Chris Gronkowski’s Iceshaker brand.

“I mean, I would appreciate the call. That would be nice,” Gronkowski continued with a smirk. “I would pick up, of course. Guy is a legend. Why wouldn’t I? My connection, our friendship we have. But no, done with football. Just stepping my foot into the business world and trying to find a role for myself.”

Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL on June 21.

Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, quickly invited speculation after the 33-year-old made the announcement, however. Just minutes later, Rosenhaus predicted that Gronkowski would end his retirement and return to the gridiron if Brady called him with the Buccaneers looking like Super Bowl contenders.