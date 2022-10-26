Bruins Wrap: Boston Victoriously Escapes Close Game Vs. Stars

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins continue to build early season momentum, winning their third-consecutive contest and defeating the Dallas Stars, 3-1, on Tuesday at TD Garden.

The Bruins improved to 6-1-0 on the season, while the Stars fell to 4-2-1.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins entered their first meeting against the Stars fresh off a crunch-time victory over the Minnesota Wild and managed to also come away on top in yet another close contest.

Like Saturday’s win, it was Taylor Hall who came through in the high-leverage situation for Boston. The 30-year-old winger, again, broke up an even score (1-1), this time in the second period to assist the Bruins in retaking the lead over Dallas. With the tie-breaker, Hall has netted a goal in three-consecutive games thus far with the Bruins.

Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark held the Stars scoreless in the opening and final periods of the game. Ullmark finished with 29 saves on 30 shots faced.

Boston remains undefeated at home.