Astros Vs. Phillies Live Stream: Watch World Series Game 4 Online, On TV

The Phillies can put the Astros on the brink of elimination Wednesday night.

Philadelphia owns a 2-1 lead in the 2022 World Series heading into Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park. The National League champions broke the tie in the best-of-seven set Tuesday night when they clubbed five home runs in a shutout win over Houston.

The visitors will send Cristian Javier to the mound in hopes of knotting things back up, while the Phils will counter with Aaron Nola. Should Bryce Harper and company win Wednesday, they’ll have a chance to win the Fall Classic at home Thursday night.

Here’s how to watch Astros-Phillies Game 4 online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 8:03 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports