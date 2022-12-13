Argentina Vs. Croatia Live Stream: Watch World Cup Semifinal Game Online, On TV

Argentina is favored in this do-or-die matchup

by

1 hours ago

The semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup kick off Tuesday evening in Qatar.

Argentina and Croatia are set to battle for a spot in the final match of the global tournament. Lionel Messi and company reached the penultimate round via knockout-stage victories over Australia and the Netherlands, while the Croatians took down both Japan and odds-on favorite Brazil in penalty kicks.

The winner will advance to play in Sunday’s World Cup Final against either Morocco or defending champion France. Here’s how to watch Tuesday’s Argentina-Croatia match online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 2 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

More Soccer:

