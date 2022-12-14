Celtics Wrap: Boston Avoids Disaster, Survives OT Scare From Lakers

The Boston Celtics survived disaster Tuesday night, defeating the Los Angeles Lakers, 116-110, in overtime at Crypto.com Arena.

The Celtics improved to 22-7 on the year, while the Lakers dropped to 11-16.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics looked like their season was going to hit a new low Tuesday. Then, they completely turned things around and reminded everyone why they have the NBA’s best record.

After holding an 84-65 lead with less than six minutes remaining in the third quarter, Boston gave up a 31-5 Los Angeles run, allowing one of the worst teams in the NBA to completely flip the script and put them in a 106-93 hole with four minutes remaining. Then they started chipping away.

Grant Williams would hit a three. Jayson Tatum went to the line and converted an and-one. Tatum and Marcus Smart combined to nail a couple of shots from beyond the arc. Then, came the shot of the game from Tatum.

Down two with under 30 seconds remaining, Tatum went one-on-one with LeBron James, backing him into the paint and hitting a beautiful turnaround jumper to send the game to overtime.