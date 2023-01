The Boston Bruins will look to get back into the win column as they head to Toronto on Wednesday, coming away from the Carolina Hurricanes with their third consecutive lost.

Patrice Bergeron was highlighted as a player to watch prior to Sunday’s game, but the center was held scoreless in the 4-1 loss.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.