Patriots Rumors: What Future Holds For Joe Judge, Matt Patricia

At least one of the leaders of New England’s ill-fated offensive brain trust is expected to stay with the Patriots. The other’s future remains unclear.

The Patriots “intend to move” Joe Judge, who served as quarterbacks coach this season, “to a different role away from the offensive side of the ball” for the 2023 campaign, according to a report Tuesday from FOX Sports’ Henry McKenna.

The arrival of Bill O’Brien as New England’s new offensive coordinator/QBs coach pushed Judge out of his previous position, but the fact that he joined the rest of the Patriots’ coaching staff at the East-West Shrine Bowl this week suggested he would be sticking around in some capacity.

If he’s no longer coaching offense, the most likely role for Judge would be on special teams. He spent eight years there during his first stint with the Patriots, including five as their special teams coordinator. Cam Achord held that title this season and also seems likely to be retained.

As for Matt Patricia? That’s still to be determined.

“For Patricia, it’s less clear,” McKenna wrote. “Per a source, he is considering three options: 1) leave for a defensive coordinator role with another team; 2) return to New England in a different role; or 3) take a break from coaching.”

The Patriots’ offense nosedived this season with Patricia calling plays and coaching the O-line. His three-year stint as Detroit Lions head coach was similarly unsuccessful, but McKenna’s report indicated Patricia “does have interest if he wants to keep coaching, with multiple teams inquiring if he’d be interested in a defensive coordinator role.”