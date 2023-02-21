Daniel Jeremiah Has Patriots Taking Corner In Latest NFL Mock Draft

Many believe the Patriots should use their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select a franchise offensive tackle. And those people probably are right.

But Daniel Jeremiah remains convinced that Bill Belichick will use the 14th overall pick to draft a defensive back.

In his first mock draft, which was published a month ago, NFL Media’s draft expert said New England would take Alabama defensive back Brian Branch, who projects as a box safety in the pros. But Jeremiah shifted gears for his second mock draft, zeroing in on Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

“Bill Belichick nabs a height-weight-speed corner who can play the ball,” Jeremiah wrote Tuesday.

Gonzalez is listed at 6-foot-2, 201 pounds. He began his collegiate career in 2020 with Colorado but transferred to Oregon ahead of the 2022 season. As a Junior with the Ducks, Gonzalez racked up 50 tackles, four interceptions and seven pass breakups.

Check out some his highlights from last season:

Cornerback remains a big need for the Patriots this offseason, despite the presence of promising youngsters Jack and Marcus Jones.