Devin McCourty Shuts Down Recruiting Pitch From Chargers Player

Devin McCourty is garnering interest from other NFL teams as the start of free agency approaches.

But if the veteran safety chooses to delay retirement and continue playing, it sounds like it would only be for the New England Patriots.

Chargers defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, a fellow Rutgers product, tweeted at McCourty on Thursday, seemingly trying to recruit the longtime Patriots captain to Los Angeles.

“Dev what’s good, I hear you’re a free agent is that correct?” Joseph-Day tweeted, adding a lightning bolt emoji.

The Chargers currently employ two of McCourty’s former Patriots teammates: cornerback J.C. Jackson and linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

McCourty quickly responded with four crying-laughing emojis and an indication that he won’t be leaving New England.

“I only look good in a pats uniform bro,” he tweeted.