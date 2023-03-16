How Red Sox Could (And Should) Handle Leadoff Spot To Open 2023

The leadoff spot was a problem for the Red Sox last season.

Boston ranked 29th in walk rate (6.4%), 27th in strikeout rate (24.2%), 25th in wRC+ (84), 22nd in OPS (.665) and 19th in batting average (.235) from atop the order.

Compare that to 2018 — when the Red Sox ranked first in four of those five categories (they ranked fifth in walk rate) with Mookie Betts as their full-time leadoff hitter — and it’s easy to see why Boston added someone like Masataka Yoshida this Major League Baseball offseason.

Yet, it doesn’t sound like the Red Sox will deploy Yoshida as their leadoff hitter in 2023, at least to start the season, despite the outfielder boasting contact skills and plate discipline befitting of the role. Boston manager Alex Cora said this spring he would like to split up Yoshida and Rafael Devers — two left-handed batters — and the former therefore is likely to hit in the middle of the order while the latter slots into the No. 2 spot.

So, who bats leadoff?

It remains an unsolved mystery with Opening Day two weeks away, but Cora mentioned several candidates Wednesday while speaking with reporters in Fort Myers, Fla.: Kiké Hernández, Christian Arroyo, Rob Refsnyder, Alex Verdugo and Triston Casas.

Cora intends to mix and match, rather than lean on one specific player. Hernández, Arroyo and Refsnyder (right-handed hitters) are options against left-handed starters, while Verdugo and Casas (left-handed hitters) could see time atop the order versus right-handers.