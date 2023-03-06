NFL Rumors: What Bears Want In Trade For No. 1 Pick In Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft goes through the Chicago Bears, and it’s impossible to make any strong predictions until Ryan Poles makes his move.

The Chicago general manager holds the most important cards ahead of the draft, with the Bears currently holding the top selection. That No. 1 pick, however, might be slightly more valuable to teams searching for a quarterback. At least publicly, the Bears seem committed to Justin Fields, so Poles’ best course of action is likely to trade that first selection.

If Chicago gets what it reportedly wants for the No. 1 pick, then it becomes an absolute no-brainer.

The Athletic’s Robert Mays recently said on the “Hoge and Jahns” podcast, citing “little birdies,” that teams looking to trade for that first overall pick better be ready to unload a whole bunch of draft capital to do so.

“The price that I heard from outside the top five is your (first-round pick) this year, a (second-round pick) this year, a first in 2024 and a first in 2025,” Mays said (hat tip to ClutchPoints).

So, to recap, if you want to move up from outside the top five, this is what it looks like:

Chicago acquires: 2023 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, 2025 first-round pick

You acquire: No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft