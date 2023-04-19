Celtics Wrap: Boston Outlasts Gritty Hawks To Take 2-0 Series Lead

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics carried over their momentum from the series opener, taking Game 2 over the Atlanta Hawks, 119-106, Tuesday night at TD Garden.

Boston took a 2-0 series lead over Atlanta in their first-round matchup.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Even on an off night, the C’s kept the Hawks trailing until the final buzzer.

The Celtics got off to a relatively slow start before applying the pressure and flipping the switch in the second half. But the Hawks weren’t down for the count, cutting a 20-point lead to as little as nine within the third quarter, making for a much more competitive battle.

Atlanta tried to match Boston’s offense, shooting 24 total 3-point attempts in the first half and 48 in total. But chucking up outside shots isn’t enough alone, especially when only knocking down 16 total at a lackluster 33.3% rate.

The Hawks struggled to find a smooth, consistent rhythm beyond what Dejounte Murray provided.