Changes Coming? Sloppy Bruins Loss Could Influence New Look Lineup

BOSTON — Don’t expect the Bruins to roll out the same lineup that got thumped by the Florida Panthers in their Game 2 matchup at TD Garden.

Boston put forth perhaps its worst performance of the calendar year Wednesday night, allowing Florida to capitalize on “catastrophic” turnovers and even the first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series at one game apiece. Linus Ullmark gave up a season-high five goals. David Pastrnak was neutralized. The Bruins defense allowed Sam Bennett and Brandon Montour to score elementary level goals in the second and third periods. It was ugly all around.

In fact, the performance was disappointing enough to prompt an eye-opening answer from Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery in his postgame presser.

QUESTION: Does today’s result give you pause to think about any changes on the back end?

ANSWER: I think it gives me pause to think about changes everywhere.

Oh?

That comment from Montgomery could mean any number of things, but conjures up thoughts of two men: Patrice Bergeron and Jeremy Swayman. Bergeron has missed each of the first two games of the series with a combination injury/sickness, while Swayman has and likely will continue to play the role of backup to Ullmark throughout the postseason. They could find their way into the lineup here pretty soon, however.