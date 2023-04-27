Former Celtic Body Slams Ex-NBA Veteran In EuroLeague Skirmish

Former Boston Celtics forward Guerschon Yabusele partook in an in-game brawl during EuroLeague action Thursday.

While Real Madrid and Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade faced off, a fourth-quarter foul sparked a fight with less than two minutes left. While most teammates from each respective side tried to de-escalate the situation, Yabusele, who was drafted in the first round by Boston in 2016, instead went the extra mile.

Yabusele viciously body-slammed fellow ex-NBA veteran Dante Exum WWE style. The jaw-dropping turn was out of the left field, comparable to the Draymond Green stomp to Domantas Sabonis in the NBA playoffs.

Watch the madness unfold here, courtesy of BasketNews:

HUGE BRAWL just went down in Wizink Center between Partizan and Real Madrid players ? #EuroLeague pic.twitter.com/wkpzyIQTcM — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) April 27, 2023

The confusion, aside from the fact that Yabusele essentially assaulted an opponent, is the fact that neither he nor Exum was involved in the initial fight to begin with. Therefore, attacking Exum in such a merciless fashion does come off as a head-scratcher.

It’s currently unknown what consequences Yabusele could face following the violent attack but it appears as though the once “Dancing Bear” isn’t to be messed with.