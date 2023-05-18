Confident Pablo Reyes Making Immediate Impact On Red Sox

When the Boston Red Sox acquired infielder Pablo Reyes from the Oakland Athletics on May 12 for cash considerations, manager Alex Cora wasted little time putting the 29-year-old in the lineup, and the move has paid off.

Reyes has a five-game hitting streak where he has gone 8-for-19 at the plate with four doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored. Reyes said on NESN’s postgame coverage through an interpreter, that he is focusing on his daily routine.

“I think I take every opportunity as my last game,” Reyes said. “I try to help my team on offense or defense and that’s my mentality since I came here. I just wanted to be able to help the team win. And I’m glad that I was able to do that so far.”

Reyes was a key factor in Boston’s 12-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night, knocking in four runs on two doubles in the first two innings. Since arriving in Boston, his Red Sox teammates have helped him get acclimated to the clubhouse and being in the major league.

“Since I got here, I got my confidence from my teammates,” Reyes said. “Everybody saying that this is the same baseball we are playing in the minor league. So my mentality, since I came here, is to start to help the team win, whether it’s running or the defense or offense. So, that’s been my mentality and that’s why my routine hasn’t changed because that’s how I’ve approached my game the past few years.”