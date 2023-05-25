Red Sox Wrap: Angels Stars Crush Boston Staff, Complete Sweep

The Boston Red Sox were swept Wednesday night at Angels Stadium, leaving southern California with a 7-3 loss in the finale of their three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels.

Boston fell to 26-24 on the campaign, while Los Angeles improved to 28-23.

You can check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox entered their series final with the Angels struggling on the offensive end.

In it’s 27 innings prior to the Wednesday night matchup, Boston’s offense scored a grand total of one run, failing a Red Sox pitching staff who put together an admirable stretch run of seven games in which it held a 3.29 ERA against some of the best individual bats (Julio Rodriguez, Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani) in baseball.

Things had gotten ugly out on the west coast, but they couldn’t get worse, right?

Wrong. Just about everything fell apart Wednesday.