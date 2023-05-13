Red Sox Wrap: Cardinals Rally In Ninth Inning To Beat Boston

The Boston Red Sox appeared to bounce back in the middle game of interleague play with St. Louis but the Cardinals had a different idea, rallying for the 4-3 win on Saturday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox fell to 22-18 on the season after dropping the second straight game to the Cardinals. St. Louis improved to 15-25 on the campaign.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

For the second straight game the Red Sox got brilliant pitching from their starting pitcher, that the bullpen spoiled.

Chris Sale pitched eight complete innings giving up just one run before handing the ball over to Kenley Jansen, who had the blown save in Friday night’s loss to the Cardinals.

Jansen couldn’t find a rhythm, or the strike zone walking three of the six batters he faced. The Cardinals tagged the closer for three runs and the 4-3 lead in the top of the ninth. The Red Sox were looking for an explanation when Jansen was called for three pitch clock violations, even though there appeared to be time left on count.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Sale was the first starting pitcher for Boston to record at least an out in the eighth inning. Sale did better, he recorded all three outs. The southpaw threw 110 pitches, 77 for strikes.