Ex-Patriots Teammate Tells Unbelievable Rob Gronkowski Partying Story

Jake Bequette, a 2012 third-round draft pick of the New England Patriots, experienced up close Rob Gronkowski’s dominance for two seasons before his NFL career came to a close.

But as Bequette also witnessed, Gronkowski’s exploits weren’t solely restricted to the football field.

Gronkowski was known as much for his on-field skills as well as his partying ability, even saying he was far from a “boy scout” and liked to live it up.

But all the raging and partying didn’t stop Gronkowski from performing at the highest of levels and putting together a illustrious career, which includes four Super Bowl titles. And Bequette recently recalled on “Prime Time with Alex Stein” an unbelievable story about Gronkowski making good use of the Patriots facility after a long night of partying.

“We all had these key fobs that gave us 24/7 access to the Patriots facility there in Foxboro,” Bequette said. “During the offseason, Gronk would go out all night with his boys in Boston, stay up ’til three, four in the morning, whatever it was, and have his crew drop him off at the Patriots facility.

“And he would stagger into the Patriots locker room, key fob in, and go pass out on the training tables in the Patriots training room.”

The story wasn’t done there as Gronkowski got a little assistance to make sure he could do his job after a wild night.

“So then like an hour or two later when the trainers would come in to start their workday, they’d come in there and see Gronk just sprawled out on the training table, just fast asleep,” Bequette said. “They would go over there, they wouldn’t wake him up, they would roll up one of his sleeves, and stick an IV in his arm. And like after a couple hours, he would just wake up like Frankenstein revived, and go out there and just kick ass.”

Add this to the list of crazy Gronkowski stories that have come out about his career. Nobody seemed to do things quite like Gronkowski, and it would be amazing if anyone could ever replicate it.