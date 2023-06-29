Marlins Infielder Suffers Facial Injury Before Matchup Vs. Red Sox

The Miami Marlins needed to make a last-minute lineup change prior to their series finale with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Thursday night.

While partaking in pregame batting practice, Miami first baseman Yuli Gurriel accidentally got nailed in the face while fielding a ground ball, according to Marlins reporter Noah Berger. Gurriel walked off the field, assisted by two team staff members with his face covered by a towel.

Initially slated to bat sixth and play first base against Boston, Gurriel was removed and replaced with Luis Arrez — Major League Baseball’s hitting leader (.396) — nearly an hour after the release of Miami’s original starting lineup.

Gurriel, who signed a one-year deal with Miami in the offseason, has batted .268 with three home runs and 16 RBIs, playing in 51 games this season. The 39-year-old got just one at-bat previously during the series opener with Boston on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Marlins went for a three-game sweep of the Red Sox, after kicking off the series by earning their first win at Fenway Park since 2009.