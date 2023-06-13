Pride Night At Fenway Park: Here’s All Things On NESN, NESN.com

The Boston Red Sox will celebrate Pride Night at Fenway Park during their matchup against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

NESN and NESN.com strives to amplify, celebrate and share the rich stories of athletes, people, and organizations within LGBTQIA+ community as well as those who support the community through allyship and advocacy.

During Pride Month, we have used the NESN Pride logo on our social handles and utilized NESN mic flags. Across NESN.com, there are animations running throughout the day in support of Pride Month. And the team logos on our homepage have been changed to rainbow Pride versions.

LGBTQIA+ chef Megan Vaughn was highlighted on this past weekend’s “Dining Playbook.” A replay of the episode can be found on NESN 360.

NESN has shared the voices from FLAG Flag Football, Boston Pride Hockey and the You Can Play Project on linear and social platforms.

Make sure to check out the the NESN 360 app for an entire section dedicated to Pride Month with stories from Olympian Meghan Duggan to former Major League Baseball outfielder Billy Bean.