Brayan Bello will try to help the Boston Red Sox snap a four-game losing skid as the ballclub welcomes the Miami Marlins to Fenway Park for their series finale Thursday night.

Boston dropped each of the first two contests after scoring a combine three runs. The Red Sox have not scored more than four runs in their last seven games.

Bello, however, might be the man to put a stop to the losing streak. The 24-year-old right-hander has recorded a 2.36 ERA in his four starts during the month of June, the Red Sox winning three of those four games. Bello has a 2.52 ERA in his last nine starts.

Miami will counter with left-hander Jesus Luzardo

Jarren Duran will start Thursday’s game on the bench like he did Wednesday. Masataka Yoshida will return to the lineup where he’ll serve as the designated hitter and bat sixth while Connor Wong starts his third straight game behind the plate.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET, which you can watch on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the lineups for both teams here.

BOSTON RED SOX (40-41)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Justin Turner, 1B

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Adam Duvall, CF

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Kiké Hernández, SS

Connor Wong, C

Brayan Bello, RHP (5-4, 3.27 ERA)

MIAMI MARLINS (47-34)

Luis Arraez, 2B

Jorge Soler, DH

Bryan De La Cruz, LF

Jazz Chisholm Jr., CF

Yuli Gurriel, 1B

Joey Wendle, SS

Jon Berti, 3B

Jesus Sanchez, RF

Nick Fortes, C

Jesus Luzardo, LHP (6-5, 3.77 ERA)