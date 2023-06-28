Red Sox Vs. Marlins Lineups: Rob Refsnyder Starts, Jarren Duran Sits

The Red Sox aim to snap a three-game losing skid when they take on the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

Boston was soundly defeated in the series opener, but manager Alex Cora expressed confidence in his team’s ability to bounce back as the Major League Baseball All-Star break nears.

The Red Sox will run a bullpen game Wednesday with Kaleb Ort getting the start opposite Braxton Garrett on the mound.

Alex Verdugo returns to his leadoff spot, and Jarren Duran gets the night off with Rob Refnsyder starting at left field and batting third in the order. Kiké Hernández gets the start at center field, and Adam Duvall shifts to designated hitter. Christian Arroyo will get the start at second base and bat sixth in the order. Triston Casas also will get the night off with Justin Turner moving to first base.

Story continues below advertisement

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage. Check out the starting lineups here.

BOSTON RED SOX (40-40)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Justin Turner, 1B

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Adam Duvall, DH

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Kiké Hernández, CF

Connor Wong, C

David Hamilton, SS

Kaleb Ort, RHP (1-1, 5.79 ERA)

MIAMI MARLINS (46-34)

Luis Arraez, 2B

Jorge Soler, DH

Bryan De La Cruz, LF

Jazz Chisholm Jr., CF

Garrett Cooper, 1B

Jean Segura, 3B

Joey Wendle, SS

Nick Fortes, C

Jonathan Davis, RF

Story continues below advertisement

Braxton Garrett, LHP (3-2, 3.64 ERA)